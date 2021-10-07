Nigeria Vs Central African Republic: Super Eagles Ready to Make it 3 Straight Wins
- The Super Eagles will file out against the Central African Republic to maintain their 100 per cent record at the World Cup qualifiers
- Gernot Rohr's men have won their last two outings against the Leone Stars of Liberia and the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde
- The Central African are bottom of Group C earning a point from two matches against Cape Verde in their first game
The Super Eagles will come all out against the Central African Republic in their 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, Sport Mole, BBC.
The three-time are gradually making their Lagos home ground a fortress as they are yet to concede a goal since they started executing international matches in Sururlere.
Gernot Rohr's side have won their first two matches in Group C, following a comfortable 2-0 win over Liberia and a hard-earned 2-1victory against Cape Verde.
On the other hand, the Central African Republic have picked up just one point from two matches after they were held at home by Cape Verde and losing to Liberia during the last outing.
Raoul Savoy's will now have to face the Nigerian side who are unbeaten in their last eight competitive games.
Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen have scored all the goals for Nigeria in the two qualifying matches with the Leicester City striker grabbing a brace against Liberia while Osimhen netted in the win at Cape Verde.
However, Rohr will be with the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Samuel Chukwueze but could hand Calvin Bassey and Taiwo Awoniyi their first senior cap in the green and white shirt.
Nigeria possible starting lineup:
Okoye; Collins, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Aina; Onyeka, Aribo, Bonke, Simon; Osimhen, Iheanacho
Central African Republic possible starting lineup:
Samola; Ngam-Ngam, Ndobe, Guinari, Yangao; Niamathe, Ndokomandji; Urie, Toropite, Damona; M'Vondo
Osimhen is SerieA's best player in September
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Victor Osimhen has been named the Serie A Player for the Month of September following his brilliant performances, Goal, AIC.
Despite being red-carded in Napoli's first game of the season against Venezia in August, Osimhen bounced back to produced eye-catching displays.
The Nigerian international scored seven goals in September with four of them coming in the Italian top-flight division.
And the 22-year-old was selected ahead of the likes of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, AC Milan's Brahim Diaz and Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura to clinch his first individual award.
