Big Brother Naija star, Angel has assured her fans that there is no need for them to break the bank or empty their pockets to get her gifts

The Shine Ya Eye star in a video where she addressed her fans urged them to simply do whatever they are comfortable doing for her

According to Angel all she needs from her fans ultimately is their support and she will be fine when the brand deals start coming in

It is not a big deal to see fans of BBNaija stars going over and out for their favourites in terms of expensive gifts.

At a point for some reality stars, it looks like an avenue for one fan base to outdo the others with gifts like houses, cars, trips and thoughtful gestures.

Big Brother Naija season six ex-housemate, Angel has however assured her fans that she is not in for bank-breaking gifts or fan competition.

In a video which has made rounds on social media, Angel in a video told her fans not to kill themselves and just do what they can for her.

The Shine Ya Eye star noted that all she needs is support from her people and getting brand endorsements is the real deal for her.

Nigerians react

deyemlitee:

'Wednesday don come mama no see gift. It’s allowed to console yourself. I think is high time to lecture this girl on how to answer questions on interview."

pearlliehart:

"A practical queen! Absolutely love her! The real hot girl. Period."

esther_litz:

"Your fans buying gifts for you is not a competition Angel, it's simply just to show how much they love you."

thoragould_:

"I would be very disappointed if I supported this girl she seems so sure of herself and quite cocky really. Who would want a brand ambassador like this girl who is obnoxious really?"

Angel says Emmanuel asked her for a kiss

In a video spotted online, media personality, Toke turned to Emmanuel and asked him why he was rubbing Angel's ears while they were in the house.

Emmanuel indirectly asked Toke if he can't have a friend. He then stated that he sees Angel as his baby sister.

Angel countered him and reminded him of a time he begged her for a kiss. She also noted that she is cool with Liquorose but they are not close.

