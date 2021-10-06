Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemates, Saga and Nini got people talking with their situationship in the house

While both parties maintain that they are just really close friends, their fans have refused to give up on the idea of them actually becoming lovers

Fans of the reality stars recently showered them with different gifts and a video of some of their loved-up moments have made rounds on social media

Fans of Big Brother Naija stars, Saga and Nini are still hopeful that they will become an item even though they have both ruled out the possibility of that happeneing.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the reality stars were in a room with some of their fans who showed up with gifts such as cakes, shoes, photo frames and others.

Fans want Saga and Nini to become lovers Photo credit: @sabiradio/@yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

A cute moment of the video captured the moment Saga helped Nini put on a pair of shoes as fans gushed over them.

Another post showed the moment the ex-housemates were locked in an embrace which has made people doubt the fact that Nini still has a boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the posts below:

Nigerians react

celebgistz:

"Shameless shippers."

nncafrica:

"These people have no option than to be Lovers."

hairsbydami:

"Awww. Saga won."

iamg0nzal0:

"Hypocrisy, Nini has a boyfriend but these shameless people out there trying to forcefully ship her into having a relationship with Saga. Na this same people dey criticize Tega."

oge_ofoborh:

"What of her boyfriend?"

enyoreji:

"It's how they have decided to act like they are dating just to get shippers for me."

easymeals55:

"This is Ozone Pro Max. Dem go collect from shippers ehn."

afrobeatsconcerts:

"She has a boyfriend and she has made it clear. Why all these unnecessary shipping? These big brother fanatics do the most ! Shamefully."

Nini meets Saga's dad for the first time

Shortly after the show, Saga reunited with his daddy and Nini was also present to witness the beautiful family reunion.

After catching up with his son, the man also exchanged pleasantries with Nini as Saga stood by blushing and watching the adorable moment.

Saga's dad apologised to Nini for not being available to welcome them immediately after they left the BBNaija house.

Source: Legit