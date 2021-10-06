Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky will not forget the month of september in a hurry as his former PA, Oye revealed dirty secrets about him

After a break for a couple of days, the young lady has once again taken to social media to rejoice over the fact that she wiped a tattoo of his name off her body

Oye also revealed how much trouble she went through to take photos and record videos of Bobrisky at odd hours

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky is about to take over the news again after a short break from the September drama.

His ex-PA of Ivorian descent, Oye Kyme had earlier taken to social media with ugly secrets which made Bobrisky trend for days.

Oye recounts experience

In a recent post sighted on Instagram, Oye decided to resume calling out her ex-boss and first of all, rejoiced over the fact that she successfully erased a tattoo of the crossdresser off her lap.

Not stopping there, she also recounted the times Bobrisky would wake her up at 2am just to take photos and make videos of him

Oye noted that they almost had an accident one time and there were times Bob complained and had her take the photos and videos all over again.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

ego____oyibo:

"Can she just leave bob alone? it’s ok now."

calm_annie_:

"This girl is BOB's karma."

michybakess:

"Bob met his match oo."

lilie_enne:

"Funny, but she should rest abeg, it’s okay. Wasn’t that supposed to be her job as his P.A?"

chidiebube_wisdom:

"Why didn’t you stay in your house?"

meeldread:

"September influenced October badly."

Bobrisky's ex-PA Oye begs Mompha

Bobrisky's ex-PA, Oye Kyme realised the gravity of her statement about businessman, Mompha and the crossdresser being ex-lovers and was not ready to face court.

The businessman had reached out to her and assured that she would hear from him as he would sue her for defamation of character.

In a post on his page, Mompha shared a screenshot of his conversation with Bobrisky's former employee as she begged to be pardoned for her statement.

