Popular Yoruba actor, Olaiya Igwe months back, debunked rumours that he passed away and revealed that he had a long battle with kidney stone

In an interview with BBC, the veteran who was full of gratitude to God talked about his surgery and how it might have been a spiritual attack

Olaiya also advised people to drink water just like his doctors advised him and also knocked the person who started the rumour bout his death

Popular Nollywood actor, Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya Igwe is one to be grateful to God for his life after his near death experience battling kidney stone.

Few months ago, the actor dismissed death rumours about him and revealed that he has been battling a kidney related ailment.

Stome removed from Olaiya's kidney Photo credit: @bbcnewsyoruba

Olaiya bares it all

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, the veteran talked about the miscommunication from the person who thought he had died and announced to the world.

With a heart full of gratitude, Olaiya likened his survival to a dog that went into the lion's den and he is now fully hale and hearty.

He continued by expressing how amazed he was when the scan showed the size of the stone lodged in his kidney and upon questioning, his doctor preached the importance of water to the body.

The actor had his surgery in a private hospital and was well received by the consultants who assured him that he was in good hands.

He shared details of how fast the surgery went, the disorientation due to anaesthesia and finally the size of the stone that was removed from his kidney.

Olaiya Igwe disclosed the possibility that his alilment might have been a spiritual attack and thanked God for giving him a second chance at life.

Lastly, the actor revealed that he did not have money for the surgery and God sent helpers his way.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

"His kidney stone is not that big. Like he said, people should increase their fluid intake. It has nothing to do with the witches and wizards lol."

"Alhamdulilahi for everything."

"Thank God."

"Thank God for his life."

"Congratulations, stay strong."

Olaiye Igwe dismisses death rumour

On Monday, August 9, veteran Nollywood actor, Ebun Oloyede popularly known as Olaiya Igwe, was said to have died from a kidney-related ailment.

The Abela Pupa actor and producer revealed that he underwent surgery as he was battling a kidney stone which had caused him immense pain.

Olaiya Igwe said he had been visiting the hospitals before the surgery and he was advised to opt for a surgical operation to remove the stone even long before he did it.

Source: Legit.ng News