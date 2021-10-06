Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest footballers of all-time and it is normal for him to have some haters

Tribuna has named seven football personalities who have visibly exhibited their dislike for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner

Dominating the list are stars from the La Liga as Ronaldo showed staggering exploits against opponents during his time at Real Madrid

Being one of the best footballers of all-time attracts all positive and negative fans and players alike and the same could be said about Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d’or winner is believed to be one of the most successful sports personalities and it is normal for him to have a few haters.

According to a report on Tribuna, seven top football personalities were named to be among Ronaldo’s haters including Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during his first spell at Man Utd. Photo: Lluis Gene

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that Pique dislikes Ronaldo and that is normal because of their fierce rivalry in El Clasico matches during CR7’s time at Real Madrid.

On the other hand, former Fifa President Sepp Blatter once said:

"Messi is a good boy that every father and mother would like to have at home. Really, he is a good man, he is very fast and he is not exuberant, he is playing well, he is dancing, he is a kind man, really good.

"The other one [Ronaldo] is like a commander on the field of play… yeah, that's it. One has more expenses for the hairdresser than the other, but that does not matter.”

In November 2016, after Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the derby, Koke made stunning statements about Ronaldo.

Clearly, Koke is not a fan of Ronaldo, who has cost Atletico 2 Champions League titles!

Who are the 7 football personalities who dislike Ronaldo?

Pique Koke Lionel Messi Alejandro Moreno Pep Guardiola Xavi Sepp Blatter

