Former Super Eagles Media Officer Ben Alaiya is dead according to the confirmation from the Nigerian Football Federation

The experienced media chief who was the Super Eagles spokesman between 2011-2015 died in Edo state

Nigerian Football Federation equally announced the demise of former international Sunny Oyarekhua

Nigerian Football Federation under the leadership of Amaju Pinnick has confirmed the departure of former Super Eagles Media Officer Ben Alaiya who died on Tuesday night, October 5.

During his lifetime, Ben Alaiya was a calm reporter and also one of the best Sports reporters whose style of reporting was adored by colleagues home and abroad.

According to the press statement made available to Legit.ng by the Nigerian Football Federation Media Department, Ben Alaiya died in his hometown of Ososo, Edo state after a brief illness.

Former Super Eagles Media Officer Ben Alaiya dies after illness

When he was the Media Officer of the Super Eagles between 2011-2015, the Nigerian national team won the African Cup of Nations in South Africa under late coach Stephen Keshi.

At the 2013 African Cup of Nations final, the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 with former Enugu Rangers' attacking midfielder Sunday Mba scoring the only goal.

And since then, the Super Eagles have not reached the final of the Nations Cup with their best result coming in 2019 when they emerged as third best.

Also in the statement by the Nigerian Football Federation, they also confirmed the death of former striker Sunny Oyarekhua.

Oyarekhua was said to have been the top scorer for Nigeria at the 2nd All-African Games which the country hosted in 1973.

Speaking about the demise of Ben Alaiya, former Super Eagles star Reuben Gabriel, who was among the Nigerian 2013 AFCON winning squad expressed shock in an interview with Legit.ng.

Reuben Gabriel's reaction

''He was such a great journalist considering how he used to help Nigerian players with good reports and Ben also used to advice me on many things about life.

''I can only pray that God should give his family the strength to bear this loss because Ben's death is a big loss to Nigerian football.''

