Gernot Rohr has been paid his outstanding salaries and other emoluments according to Nigerian outlet The Guardian

It was gathered that the Rohr’s assistants Joseph Yobo as well as Alloy Agu have also been settled

This is coming barely days before the Super Eagles take on Central African Republic in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header

Reports have it that the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has received his salaries for the last four months as well as other emoluments from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Nigerian outlet The Guardian are reporting that the coach’s assistants Joseph Yobo and Alloy Agu have also received their outstanding salaries.

This was reportedly done to boost the morale of the team ahead of their all-important FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic.

Gernot Rohr receives outstanding salaries. Photo: Baptiste Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

It was also gathered that following the arrival of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, the Super Eagles invited players are now complete and it is full house, Score Nigeria reports.

The team had a training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday evening where they practiced in an 11-aside warm up game.

They will also continue on Wednesday evening by 6pm, which will be about 24 hours before kick-off of the crucial encounter.

The Super Eagles are on top of their group with six maximum points from two matches and double victory over CAR during the double-header will see Nigeria qualify for the final round of the qualifiers.

Musa quickly visits former team Kano Pillars

Ahmed Musa joined his former team Kano Pillars after arriving in Nigeria for Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against the CAR.

The Nigerian Professional League side signed Musa after failing to get a new club in Europe during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old had his breakthrough during the summer window as he joined Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagümrük.

During his short spell with the Kano based- side, the former CSKA Moscow star provided one assist in seven matches.

Mikel Olise ignores Nigeria for Algeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Crystal Palace star Michael Olise got off to an impressive start in the Premier League game against Leicester City at Selhurst Park.

The 19-year-old who made a summer move from Championship side Reading in the summer to the London outfit has decided to play for Algeria instead of Nigeria.

The teenager's mum hails from the North African nation while his dad is a Nigerian and is also eligible to play for France, the country of his birth.

