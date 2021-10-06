Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Central Africa Republic in World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, October 7 in Lagos

Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles and 22 other players invited for the games are now available

Newly invited striker Taiwo Awoniyi explained that he is happy to finally land in the Super Eagles squad

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has finally arrived the Super Eagles camp in Lagos as all the 23 players invited for the double header against Central Africa Republic are now in camp.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will continue their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup with two ties this month in the qualifiers against Central Africa Republic who are not expected to be a problem for Rohr and his wards.

Already, the Super Eagles have won their first two games beating Liberia and Cape Verde thereby gathering six points and are topping their group.

Super Eagles players in training. Photo: Osodi

Source: Original

And on Tuesday, October 5, Gernot Rohr and the available players had their first training at the Teslim Balogun stadium with new invitee Taiwo Awoniyi in action.

Daniel Akpeyi and Francis Uzoho were the two goalkeepers who trained on Tuesday in Lagos before the latest arrival of Maduka Okoye according to the report on Complete Sports.

Maduka Okoye was in goal for the Super Eagles in their last two qualifiers for the World Cup and Gernot Rohr might still continue his fate in the goalkeeper.

Speaking to Legit.ng about his first training with the Super Eagles, Taiwo Awoniyi expressed happiness to finally train with Ahmed Musa as he promised not to disappoint if given the chance.

Taiwo Awoniyi's reaction

''Being in the Super Eagles is a dream come true because it's an ambition I have been nursing since I was very young when I used to watch the likes of Okocha and Finidi George.

''I am grateful because it is a great privilege for me to be on the same pitch with legend Ahmed Musa and I am once again grateful to Nigerians and coach Rohr.''

