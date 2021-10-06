Kylian Mbappe has become a subject of interest for Spanish giants Real Madrid as they are desperate in signing the Frenchman

Los Blancos failed in their pursuit of landing the Frenchman to the Bernabeu last summer, but they are keen on a move for the 22-year-old

PSG director has warned the Spanish club over their mode of wanting to sign the striker, saying it is disrespectful

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have lashed out at Spanish club Real Madrid who have continued to chase top striker Kylian Mbappe, SunSport.

The La Liga club failed to land the World Cup winner last summer, but they have publicly declared that they intend agreeing a pre-contract with the 22-year-old.

Mbappe has personally stated that he wants to leave PSG to join the Spanish side as the striker has also showed signs he is no longer interested in the French club.

Kylian Mbappe on the radar of Real Madrid. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste

Source: Getty Images

President of Los Blancos Florentino Perez is desperate in landing the striker to Santiago Bernabeu next year, but PSG director has sent a strong warning to the club.

Leonardo told L’Equipe via New York Folk:

“It’s lasted for two years. The transfer window is over, Real need to stop behaving like this.

“They need to stop. Mbappe is a PSG player and the club wants this relationship to last. It’s a lack of respect."

Speaking about his interest in Mbappe on Tuesday, Real president Perez declared: “In January we will have news about Mbappe.

“We hope on January 1 that everything can be solved.”

