Obafemi Martins acquired an expedition yacht reportedly worth $460,000 (about N189million) back in 2016

The former Super Eagles goal poacher splashed cash on the luxury ride as he celebrated his 32nd birthday that year

A new clip has shown Martins personally sailing the exotic boat along the Lagos lagoon as his hands were seen on the steering

Former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins was spotted as he personally took his exotic N189m superyacht on a ride.

The 36-year-old who last played for Chinese club Wuhan Zall is one footballer who will stop at nothing in spending lavishly on a life of luxury.

‘Obagoal’s’ Iguana 31 Expedition yacht is reportedly worth $460,000 (about N189million) which he bought in 2016 to celebrate his 32nd birthday.

Obafemi Martins personally sails his yacht. Photo: obagoal

Source: Instagram

Several clips and photos in recent times have shown that the former Newcastle United of England frontman can personally sail the yacht.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Latest footage on his Instagram story shows Martins personally powering the luxury boat around the Lagos lagoon as he was seen behind the steering.

The yacht reportedly has the ability to roll over rocks, climb 30-degree direct inclines, and manage 25-degree lateral slopes.

The model is a powerful boat equipped to navigate any type of seas and can reach up to 55mph.

How Obafemi Martins paid over N67million at Newcastle United

Meanwhile, former Newcastle assistant manager Iain Dowie has narrated how Nigeria’s Obafemi Martins coughed-up whopping £100,000 (over N67million) for failing to take ice-bath during his stint at Newcastle United.

‘Obagoal’ joined Premier League club Newcastle United on this day in 2006 where he spent three seasons. He featured for the Magpies between 2006 and 2009 where he scored 28 goals in 88 Premier League appearances.

At that time, Michael Owen and Shearer had a public fallout after the manager claimed thee striker feigned injury, but Dowie explained how Obafemi Martins was hit with a heavy fine and he paid.

‘Obagoal’ rocks diamond wristwatch to night club

Legit.ng earlier reported that Martins lit up a night club with his presence having rocked a lavish diamond wristwatch to the hangout.

Nigerian artiste Jay Breeze who was at the night club with the former Newcastle of England forward had no choice but to scream having spotted the glittering time-piece.

Sharing the clip via his Instagram Story, the artiste via his handle therealjaybreeze added the caption “Oba aaaaa.”

Source: Legit