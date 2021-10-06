Asisat Oshoala was on fire for the current European champions during their Champions League opener against her former team Arsenal

The Nigerian international was involved in three goals scored by her teammates before being substituted in the second half

The 27-year-old who scored and provided an assist refused to celebrate her goal against the Premier League side

Asisat Oshoala can not stop scoring at the moment as she added to her tally this season following Barcelona's 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Champions League, BBC, The Independent.

The Super Falcons had a brief spell with the Gunners between March 2016 to February 2017 and won the FA Cup in the process.

Asisat Oshoala produced a man-of-the-match performance against her former team Arsenal in the Champions League. Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images

Summary of the game

The current European champions opened their Group C game with a dominant win over Oshoala's former Premier League club.

The Nigerian international was on fire as her rebounded shot was tucked home by Mariona Caldentey to open the scoring in the 31st minute.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year was also involved in Barca Ladies' second as she paced down the wings to assist Alexia Putellas to make it 2-0.

The 27-year-old deservedly got her name on the scoresheet after connecting to a through ball from Mariona to make it 3-0 two minutes after the restart.

Oshoala who refused to celebrate her against her former club was substituted in the 71st minute as the crowd at the Johan Cruyff Arena gave her a rousing reception for a man-of-the-match performance.

Arsenal scored a consolation through Frida Maanum after bundling the ball over the line in the 74th minute to make it 3-1.

The Spanish champions were not done yet as Lieke Mertens who came in for Oshoala completed the onslaught six minutes from time to make it 4-1.

It could have been 5-1 to Barca but Manuel Zinsberger produced a fine save to deny Putellas her second in the game.

