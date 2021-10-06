Roman Abramovich is understood to be in London to spend time with his family after several years away

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly set to visit Chelsea for a rare trip to London in the coming days.

Roman Abramovich is understood to be in London to spend time with his family. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Abramovich has not been seen in London for close to three years now after experiencing issues with his entrepreneurial visa.

Daily Mail reports the Russian businessman billionaire has made a trip to the UK to check on his relatives and could use the rare visit to be at Chelsea.

According to the publication, Abramovich is likely to visit either the club's Cobham training ground or Stamford Bridge during his stay in London.

However, he will have to wait a little longer to watch his side in action at the Bridge as the Blues do not have a home match until Wednesday, October 20, when they will host Swedish side Malmo in the Champions League.

The last time Abramovich watched Chelsea in action was in May when they stunned Man City to lift the Champions League in Porto.

His spokesperson has since confirmed the UK trip, revealing he travelled to London as an Israeli citizen - therefore needing no visa to be allowed in.

His London arrival come at a time Chelsea are enjoying a fine run of results as they currently top the Premier League standings with 16 points.

The west Londoners have lost only once in seven of their most recent fixtures in the topflight.

