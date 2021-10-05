Dele Alli is an England international currently playing for Premier League side Tottenham and has been impressive lately

Dele Alli who currently plays for Premier League side Tottenham has been spotted in romantic mood with daughter of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as both went for lunch.

There have been rumours that Dele Alli and Maria, 20, are dating and the duo recently appeared to have confirmed it after being seen at Mayfair restaurant coming out.

According to the report on Daily Mail and Daily Post, Dele Alli and Maria were also spotted kissing five months ago with the footballer unperturbed about being seen.

Dele Alli in action for Premier League side Tottenham. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

The Manchester City coach's daughter led the way as she and Dele carried takeaway coffees at a Starbucks in central London

In February this year, Dele and Alli and model Ruby Mae split after five years of dating as the Premier League star stated then that he wanted to concentrate on his career.

Meanwhile, Dele Alli and his teammates at Tottenham are currently not impressive this season in the Premier League as they occupy eighth position after seven games played.

Spurs will be facing Newcastle United in their next Premier League game on Sunday, October 17, as Dele Alli and his teammates will want to impress.

Dele Alli aims dig at Roma manager Jose Mourinho

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Dele Alli expressed appreciation to current Totteham manager Nuno Espirito Santo for using him in his preferred position thereby aiming a dig at former Spurs' gaffer Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham on Sunday, August 22, continued their impressive run this season in the Premier League by beating Wolves 1-0 in which Dele Alli got the needed goal via a penalty.

This is the first time since March 2020 that the England international will be scoring his first Premier League goal for Tottenham and this is expected to boost his morale this term.

Last season at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho, Dele Alli fell out of favour as the Englishman was only able to get seven Premier League games.

And even before the departure of Jose Mourinho, there were reports that Dele Alli could leave the Premier League side for another club.

