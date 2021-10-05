Jose Mourinho was not a fan of Henrikh Mkhitaryan during their time at Premier League club Manchester United

The Portuguese manager relegated the Armenian to the bench at Old Trafford before he subsequently saw the player’s move to Arsenal

Latest reports have it that the pair seems to have settled their differences at Italian Serie A side AS Roma

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho seems to have settled the differences between himself and Henrikh Mkhitaryan according to reports by Daily Star.

The 'Special One' was not a fan of the Armenian and went on to sanction the player’s move from Manchester United to Arsenal during their time in England.

It now seems they have repaired their rocky relationship at Italian club AS Roma as things seem to be going well between the pair.

Jose Mourinho in a chat with Mkhitaryan. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia

Source: Getty Images

Norotious manager Jose Mourinho ostracised top players from United’s first team including Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Tanguy Ndombele during his time at the Old Trafford dugout.

It was gathered that Mkhitaryan was worried as soon as he learnt Mourinho had been appointed as the new manager at Roma.

The 32-year-old was not a favourite of 'The Special One' at Old Trafford with Mourinho flogging the Armenian to Arsenal in exchange for Alexis Sanchez.

Earlier in the year, Mkhitaryan spoke out about sour relationship when asked if the manager was difficult to please: He said via Manchester Evening News:

"Yes, I could say yes. He’s a winner by nature. He wants you to win and you do what he asks you.

“It’s difficult for anyone. There have been differences and conflicts, but they have not had a strong impact on good work and the three trophies won.”

“Once Mourinho saw me at breakfast and said to me: ‘Because of you, the press criticises me,'" said Mkhitaryan.

“I replied: ‘Really, mister? I’m not doing it on purpose’.

Mourinho not impressed with Lorenzo Pellegrini’s late red card

Jose Mourinho was not happy with the sending off of Roma's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini in injury time which would make him miss the Rome derby with Lazio at the weekend.

The Giallorossi were lucky to have gone away with maximum points after Tammy Abraham scored the winner in the 36th minute to hand Mourinho his fourth win in five matches.

The 58-year-old wished the referee's decision will be rescinded when his employers appealed the red card ahead of the derby.

Ancelotti backs Mourinho for Serie A title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Carlo Ancelotti has backed Roma manager Jose Mourinho to win the Serie A title this season despite the rivalry between them.

The Real Madrid manager who was once branded ‘dumb’ by the Portuguese manager later set aside their differences as the Special One later claims that he loves him.

Mourinho and Ancelotti did not meet one-on-one when they were managers with Inter Milan and AC Milan respectively.

