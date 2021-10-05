Jamie Carragher has criticised the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to English Premier League club Manchester United

The former Liverpool man stated that Ronaldo’s presence at the Old Trafford has now made United’s familiar problem worse

According to the former England international who is now a pundit, the current Man Utd squad is a collection of individuals and not a cohesive unit

Former England international Jamie Carragher has stated that the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United seems to have worsened Manchester United’s familiar problem.

The Liverpool legend claimed it proves that the Red Devils are a collection of individuals and not a cohesive unit, Mirror reports.

The Portuguese international returned to the Old Trafford outfit after 12 years and it generated lots of reactions across the globe.

Jamie Carragher not impressed with Man Utd. Photo: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo has started exactly how he left as he has so far scored five goals in six matches in all competitions, including a brace on his return-debut over Newcastle United.

However, his form has not been able to turnaround United’s fortunes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only managed to win two of their last six matches.

They seem to have a herculean task of qualifying for the Champions League knockout phase after losing to Young Boys. Man Utd have also crashed out of the Carabao Cup.

Solskjaer is currently under heavy criticism following a decision that backfiredas they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton over the weekend.

According to Carragher, United will struggle to keep up with other big teams in the Premier League this season as he fingered the return of Ronaldo as one of the factors.

The Anfield favourite told The Telegraph:

"They remain a team of individuals rather than a team. Cristiano Ronaldo has added to that rather than fixed it.

"That’s why, despite a brilliant squad, they are not yet at the level of the other three. Dropping five points in their last two home games highlighted lingering inconsistency."

