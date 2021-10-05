Michael Jordan's career earning at the age of 58 still ranks higher than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Despite being named on Forbes list of the top three highest sports earners in 2021, Ronaldo and Messi still fall behind the Chicago Bulls legend

The Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain superstars have earned £590million and £309million in their respective careers

Michael Jordan is still richer than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi combined despite retiring in the summer of 2003, Daily Star, Forbes.

Michael Jordan net worth

The 58-year-old earned a little over £66million and his earnings have risen up £1.32billion from partnership deals with the likes of Nike, Hanes and soft drink firm Gatorade.

Michael Jordan's net worth is more than Messi, Ronaldo combined despite retiring many years ago. Photo by Chuck Berman/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service

Source: Getty Images

The six-time NBA champion's Air Jordan trainers with Nike has seen him pocket £1billion since he signed the mega deal in 1984.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ronaldo and Messi's net worth

On the other hand, Ronaldo was named the third-highest earner with £88million while Messi was ranked second with £95.5million last year.

CR7 has a whopping £51m salary and £37m in endorsements that include a lifetime deal with Nike, plus tie-ups with Herbalife, Tag Heuer and Clear Haircare.

Messi goes home with £71million in wages from his final season with Barcelona and a further £24million from endorsements.

Ronaldo on their overall long-list between 2010-2019 the five-time Ballon d'Or winner earned a massive £590million.

Argentine icon Messi's net worth is roughly at £309million and will go up following his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Simon Jordan's prediction on Ronaldo and Solskjaer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes Cristiano Ronaldo's second coming to Man United could cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Team Talk.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was spotted mumbling words before heading into the dressing room after United were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Trafford.

The 36-year-old was dropped to the bench by the Norwegian manager claiming he needed to freshen things up after the energy-draining Champions win over Villarreal.

Townsend's ordeal in getting Ronaldo's shirt

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Andros Townsend has revealed that he had to ask Cristiano Ronaldo repeatedly for his shirt before he agreed to his plea, Football 365.

The Everton midfielder was the recipient of a brilliant counter-attacking goal that silenced the fans at Old Trafford during their Premier League fixture against Man United.

And the England international copied Ronaldo's celebration claiming that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was his hero.

Source: Legit