A young man stirred reactions on social media after he accused popular crossdresser, James Brown of stealing money at his friend's party

According to him, his friend was sprayed over 400k at her birthday party in a club and James and his friend picked money and disappeared

James Brown has replied to the accusation, he urged fans and followers not to believe everything they see or hear on social media

Popular crossresser, James Brown has taken to social media to react to claims that he picked and disappeared with money at a party.

The young man who called him out on Instagram said that his friend had her birthday party at a hotel and they moved to a popular club for the after party.

His friend was sprayed over 400k, and to the surprise of everyone present, James Brown and his friend picked some of the money, and went back to the hotel.

On apprehension, the crossdresser and his friend claimed to have picked just 90k instead of the acclaimed 400k.

The aggrieved young man disclosed that there are evidences to his claim, and he also dropped an ultimatum for the money to be returned.

James Brown reacts

James in a reaction to the claim advised his fans and loved ones to ignore whatever news that see about him on social media.

He continued by saying that he does not care about the accusations thrown at him by the young man whom he tagged a clout chaser.

James also noted that he will not stoop low to reply a commoner.

Nigerians react

tooshup:

'This na why Mark vex off Instagram."

get_organizee:

"The owner of the money should speak out, and don’t accuse anyone wrongly."

dish_feast:

"So cubana will just open their security feeds for you because you and James are dragging 200k, Nigeria my country."

coco__ace

"Really!! Just wow!! That’s all you’ve to say to someone that accuses you of stealing. Wahala!!!"

mr_slim1:

"Not even your money, my guy nah you be clout chaser oo."

