Rio Ferdinand has backed Man City as clear favourites to emerge English champions once again this term

The former Man United defender had previously backed Chelsea to win the domestic crown but has since changed tune

City are currently placed third on the standings with 14 points, two off top-placed Chelsea who have collected 16

Rio Ferdinand has backed Man City to retain the Premier League title this season in a fresh prediction.

Man City will be looking to defend the Premier League title this season. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Man United icon had initially tipped Chelsea as clear favourites to lift the domestic English title but has since changed tune.

Rio's change of mind came after City staging a dramatic comeback twice to hold Liverpool at Anfield over the weekend.

City were unarguably the dominant side during the clash but had to rally from behind to get a crucial point away from home.

Sadio Mane handed the hosts the lead in the 53rd minute, only for Phil Foden to draw the Citizens level moments later.

Mohamed Salah thought he had won it for the Reds with a stunning finish, but Kevin de Bruyne struck to ensure both teams share the spoils.

And after watching City dominate both Liverpool and Chelsea in back-to-back fixtures, Rio has changed his mind on who he believes will be crowned champions.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, the former England international suggested no one has the capacity to stop Man City from retaining the crown.

"In the first four of five games of the season, I was sitting there and thinking Chelsea are the team to beat," he said.

"Three of four games later and I’m thinking Man City are the team to beat. They have looked seriously impressive against the big teams," he added.

Rio's view is also shared by fellow Man United legend Roy Keane and Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher.

"Man City are the team to beat. The game last week against Chelsea was a big one for me," Carragher noted.

