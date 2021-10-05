Simon Jordan claims Cristiano Ronaldo's signing could affect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job at Manchester United

The former Crystal Palace owner added that Ronaldo's attitude after the draw against Everton has put the Norwegian manager under pressure

Ronaldo made a second-half appearance against the Toffees with Solskjaer claiming he needed to freshen things up after mid-week

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes Cristiano Ronaldo's second coming to Man United could cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Team Talk.

The turn of events that Jordan believes could affect Solksjaer

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was spotted mumbling words before heading into the dressing room after United were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Trafford.

The 36-year-old was dropped to the bench by the Norwegian manager claiming he needed to freshen things up after the energy-draining Champions win over Villarreal.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan predicts doom for Solskjaer following Ronaldo's return to Man United.

Source: Getty Images

And Jordan claims that Ronaldo's lack of respect for the Red Devils after the draw with the Toffees put Solskjaer under necessary pressure.

Jordan's stance on Ronaldo's effect on Solskjaer's job

The businessman was quoted by Football 365:

“I tell you why I am not surprised; when a player walks off the pitch giving it the big’un because he is not happy about it, rather than towing the line and showing a bit of respect to the manager that has picked him or not picked him.

“You’re going to have this, you’re going to have the opportunity for journalists to come in and say, ‘look at what he is doing, there is a rift developing there.’

“All of a sudden, it will be Ronaldo against the manager, or it’ll be about what is happening with Ronaldo.”

Townsend's ordeal before getting Ronaldo's shirt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Andros Townsend has revealed that he had to ask Cristiano Ronaldo repeatedly for his shirt before he agreed to his plea, Football 365.

The Everton midfielder was the recipient of a brilliant counter-attacking goal that silenced the fans at Old Trafford during their Premier League fixture against Man United.

And the England international copied Ronaldo's celebration claiming that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was his hero.

After the game, the 30-year-old said that he had to beg three to four times before Ronaldo accepted to give him his shirt.

