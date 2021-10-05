Super Eagles camp is already bubbling with 18 players already in camp ahead of Thursday’s showdown against Central African Republic

Nigeria face-off with CAR in a 2022 World Cup qualifying clash at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos

A statement from the Eagles camp say five more players are expected including in-form strikers Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho

Ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic, no fewer than 18 players have hit the Super Eagles camp, Guardian reports.

An update from Gernot Rohr’s team say Shehu Abdullahi and Francis Uzoho are already in camp ahead of the encounter slatted for Thursday, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Nigeria engage CAR in a double-header as they continue their quest for qualifying for the World Cup and the return leg is billed for the Stade Barthélemy Boganda on Sunday.

Super Eagles ready for CAR showdown. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

The Nigerian team confirmed that five players Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kenneth Omeruo, Simon Moses are expected to arrive the team camp on Tuesday, September 5.

Statement reads:

“Update! Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho have arrived. 18 players now in Camp.

“Players in camp: Ejuke Chidera, Daniel Akpeyi, Onuachu Paul, Samuel Kalu, Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Innocent Bonke, Chidozie Awaziem, Taiwo Awoniyi, William Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Leon Balogun, Joseph Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho.

“5 players expected today: Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kenneth Omeruo, Simon Moses.”

Ahmed Musa visits former club Kano Pillars

Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa joined his former team Kano Pillars after arriving Nigeria for Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The Nigerian Professional League side signed Musa after failing to get a new club in Europe during the January transfer window.

Musa posed with his former teammates on their training ground in a group photo wearing native attire. The 28-year-old had his breakthrough during the summer window as he joined Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagümrük.

During his short spell with the Kano based- side, the former CSKA Moscow star provided one assist in seven matches.

Rohr reportedly being owed salaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gernot Rohr who is the coach of the Super Eagles has not been paid for the last eight months as Nigeria prepare to face Central Africa Republic.

The coach was appointed as the Super Eagles technical adviser in 2016 by the Nigerian Football Federation replacing Sunday Oliseh who decided to walk away.

Since his appointment as the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr had led the Nigerian team to two major tournaments.

