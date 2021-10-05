The Big Brother Naija season 6, themed Shine Ya Eye might have ended, but fans sure had a good dose of fun, laughter, drama, tears and love from the house.

Despite the fact that it was a fierce competition for the N90m grand prize, we saw some, if not all of the housemates in their true element.

From Cross' cruise, to Pere's military regime and Nini's disappearance, Legit.ng brings you some of the season's epic moments we are sure you will not forget in a hurry.

Pere, Maria and others gave fans a good time in the BBNaija house. Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial/@bigbronaija/@bigbrothernaijasblog

1. General Pere's reign as Head of House

Pere brought on his full military training when he became Head of House, it was also his opportunity to knock down strategies in the house.

The actor even went as far as giving a speech, telling his colleagues to respect the emblem on his neck. People still say that his reign gave them immense joy.

2. Pere and Whitemoney Saga

At some point on the show, it looked like Pere made it his mission to frustrate Whitemoney out of the house. From removing him from the kitchen to talking down on him like a child.

There was also a fight where the actor accused his fellow star of knowing that he was a wild card even before they got into the house.

Pere really gave Whitemoney a tough time before they finally became friends.

3. Maria's complaint to Biggie about Angel

Angel had quite a reputation in the house, especially with the men, something some of her colleagues and even viewers were not pleased with.

Maria could not stomach her anger anymore and ranted to Biggie about Angel during a diary session.

Biggie's reply gave a lot of people joy and shut Maria up as well.

4. Maria's exit

Maria's exit from the show came as a rude shock to Nigerians seeing as most people assumed that she would have stayed till the last day.

Some of Maria's fans wept profusely after her exit from the show.

5. Boma and Tega's strategy

Boma and Tega got Nigerians talking for weeks after videos of both of them surfaced on social media during different intimate sessions.

Both parties have narrated their parts and tried to convince people that it was a strategy.

6. Nini's disappearance

Biggie gave Nini a secret task, put her into a separate room and charged the housemates with fishing her out.

The clueless housemates searched everywhere in the house as they postulated different theories as to how Nini left the house.

7. Saga's tears

Following Nini's disappearance, her love interest, Saga became distraught and burst into tears to the amazement of BBNaija fans.

The young man however explained that his tears was because Nini's sudden exit triggered him to remember how he lost his mum.

8. Pere and Angel's white room game

For Pere and Angel to get into the final six, they had to play a game of trucks in the white room.

This sparked reactions on social media with fans of Pere calling out Big Brother Naija organisers. Some of them even went as far as staging a protest for their votes to count.

Whitemoney officially receives grand prize

Hours after the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show ended, Whitemoney once again became the centre of attention at the venue where his gifts were presented to him.

Photos from the event showed Whitemoney with a big smile on his face as he joined Ebuka on the stage.

The young man got a dummy cheque of N30m as the winner of Shine Ya Eye, a car key from Innoson motors and a key to a house in the heart of Lekki.

