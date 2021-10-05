Mohamed Salah has been rated above Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by former Premier League star Chris Sutton

The Egypt international has been in great form so far this season for Liverpool and Sutton is impressed with his game

Salah and his teammates at Liverpool are currently occupying second position on the Premier League table

Chris Sutton who played for Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League has stated emphatically that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the best striker in the world at the moment going by his performances.

So far this term in the English topflight, Liverpool remain the only side unbeaten as Mohamed Salah and his other teammates have been super impressive.

And in nine games played so far this term for the Anfield landlords, Mohamed Salah has scored incredible 9 goals and the Egypt international is still roaring for more goals.

Mohammed Salah in action for Premier League side Liverpool. Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

In Liverpool's last Premier League game against Manchester City, Mohamed Salah scored a stunner in the 76th minute against the champions and Sutton was impressed.

According to the report on BBC and Sky Sports, Chris Sutton is of the opinion that Mohamed Salah is currently better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain recently from Barcelona, but the Argentine has not found his full rhythm in front of goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand has been impressive for Manchester United since his return this summer.

Chris Sutton's reaction

"At this moment in time, he's better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. His numbers have been sensational the last few seasons.

"To do it on that stage, which he has done for so many years, it just sums up how brilliant he is.

"Consistency is what you look for and he is doing it season after season after season where others are falling away and Liverpool still haven't signed him up."

Danny Blind blames Cristiano Ronaldo for Man United problems

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Dutch football legend Danny Blind believes Cristiano Ronaldo is responsible for the recent Manchester United woes across competitions.

Despite hitting the ground running when he made his second debut last month, the 60-year-old former defender claims the Portuguese doesn't allow the Red Devils to play in their familiar patter.

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are currently fourth in the table with 14 points after seven rounds of matches.

Their latest result was the 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford earlier this weekend after Andros Townsend cancelled out Anthony Martial's first half goal.

