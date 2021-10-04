Cristiano Ronaldo is supporting his Portugal teammate Jose Semedo who lost his beloved wife Soraia

Soraia passed away at the Curry Cabral Hospital in Lisbon last week Thursday following health complications caused by an infection

According to CR7, the late Soraia was a wonderful mother and wife to one of the best friend’s life gave him

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to support his compatriot and friend Jose Semedo who lost his beloved wife after health complications caused by an infection, SunSport reports.

Soraia, the wife of former Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday star Semedo, died on Thursday morning and Ronaldo is supporting the family of the bereaved.

SunSport are reporting that Curry Cabral Hospital in Lisbon pronounced her dead and Ronaldo was said to have phoned his footballer friend to console him.

Cristiano Ronaldo's friend Jose Semedo loses wife Soraia. Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: Facebook

CR7 and Semedo became friends during their days at Sporting Lisbon’s youth academy and they have spent time holidaying together.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Although it yet to be ascertained if the Man Utd star will attend Soraia’s burial, Ronaldo has continued to offer his support to Semedo’s family.

He wrote on Facebook:

“There are times when everything comes to the background, including football. Last week, unexpectedly, a fantastic human being left, our dear Soraia, a wonderful mother and wife to one of the best friend’s life has given me.

“Nothing can erase the pain of my brother Jose Semedo and the whole family, but we are together, today as always, in facing this difficult time. Rest in peace my friend. We will never forget u.”

Ronaldo tells Solskjaer to change tactics

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change his tactics in order to help him perform better after a promising start to his return to Man United.

The Portuguese superstar has scored his fifth goal in all competitions including the dramatic winner against Villarreal in the Champions League.

The 36-year-old wants the ball to move quicker in attacking areas instead of the gradual build-up from defence into the midfield.

The Portuguese forward wants the ball to be played into the final third to increase his chances of scoring more goals.

Manchester United drop points again

Legit.ng earlier reported that new leaders emerge each week in the Premier League as Matchday 7 saw Chelsea go top of the table.

How it all went down the English Premier division The Blues earned a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge which took them to 16 points after seven matches.

The result at Old Trafford saw Man United slip to fourth after they were forced to a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Source: Legit.ng