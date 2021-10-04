Michael Olise has chosen to play for current African champions Algeria over his father's ancestral land Nigeria

The teenager scored his first Premier League for Crystal Palace since joining the club from Reading during the summer window

The 19-year-old has who starred in the Championship last season has played in three Premier League matches so far this campaign

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise got off to an impressive start in the Premier League game against Leicester City at Selhurst Park, Soccernet.

Olise's switching allegiance to Algeria

The 19-year-old who made a summer move from Championship side Reading in the summer to the London outfit has decided to play for Algeria instead of Nigeria.

The teenager's mum hails from the North African nation while his dad is a Nigerian and is also eligible to play for France, the country of his birth.

Michael Olise had reportedly chosen to play for his mum's country Algeria over his dad's Nigeria.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, Olise has now put an end to the country he would be representing in the future after his remarkable game against Leicester

Patrick Vieira introduced the youngster in the second half after the Eagles had gone behind by 2-0 with goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy.

Olise's introduction added more firepower into Palace's attack as he pulled one back on his second attempt on goal a minute after the hour mark.

Ghanaian forward Jeffery Schlupp equalized in the 72nd minute to put the game to a nervy conclusion as both sides shared the spoils.

Oshoala scores third consecutive braces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Barcelona destroyed Villarreal 8-0 in the Spanish Primera División Femenina as Asista Oshoala netted a brace, Soccernet, Liverscore.

It was the Nigerian international's third brace in three straight games as Barcelona maintained their 100 per cent record this season.

The 27-year-old who scored back-to-back braces against Valencia and Real Betis in their last two encounters was on song in the later parts of the game.

Oshoala scores again

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala remains unstoppable in front of goal after scoring Barcelona's ninth goal in their 9-1 win over Deportivo Alaves ladies in their Spanish women's league game this weekend.

The Super Falcons forward has now recorded seven goals in five La Liga games so far this campaign.

And despite starting the game from the bench, Oshoala was able to make an impact despite playing just 26 minutes in the game.

