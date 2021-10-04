Fans of Turkish giants Besiktas have been spotted praising former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi

The former Premier League star was with Besiktas from 1999-1999 netting 19 goals and also won the Turkish Cup

Daniel Amokachi who played 44 games for Super Eagles is currently working as a Special Assistant to Nigerian President Buhari

Daniel Amokachi who is a Super Eagles legend has expressed happiness after spotting fans of Turkish giants Besiktas chanting his name in a video 22 years after leaving the club.

During his active playing time for country and clubs, Daniel Amokachi was one of the best forwards in the world considering his performances.

According to the video posted by the former Premier League star, fans of the Turkish side were shouting the name of Daniel Amokachi at the top of their voices.

The 48-year-old was pleased with the gesture and thanked the fans for their love even though he is no longer with them.

Daniel Amokachi's reaction

''The greatest Besiktas, thank you very much.''

Between the year 1996-1999, Daniel Amokachi played 77 games for Besiktas and netted 19 goals before his departure.

His superb performances in 1997/98 season helped Besiktas to win the Turkish Cup.

Daniel Amokachi actually started his football career on the streets of Kaduna before being signed by Ranchers Bees in 1989 and was there for four years.

In 1990, Daniel Amokachi moved straight to Europe where he joined Club Brugge in Belgium and featured in 81 games netting 35 goals for them.

What does he do now?

Daniel Amokachi is currently the Special Assistant on Sports to President Muhammadu Buhari ad he is also working closely with the Sports Minister Sunday Dare.

