Premier League side Watford have agreed to name Claudio Ranieri as their next coach after sacking Munoz

Munoz steered the team back to the Premier League this term, but he was unable to save his job beyond seven games

Claudio Ranieri is not new in the Premier League having coached Chelsea and won the Premier League with Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri who won the Premier League title with Leicester City has agreed to return to England and has signed a two-year contract with embattled side Watford.

Watford who only returned to the Premier League this season have been struggling so far and the present situation made the club's chiefs to fire manager Xisco Munoz.

Things have not been rosy for Watford this term in the Premier League as they have only gathered seven points from their first seven games played.

Claudio Ranieri returns to the Premier League. Photo by Paolo Bruno

Source: Getty Images

Spaniard Munoz replaced Vladimir Ivic in December 2020 and guided the club to automatic promotion from the Championship last season.

But after less than 10 months in charge, Watford chiefs concluded that they need to appoint another manager who can help them avoid relegation this season.

According to the report on Sky Sports and Daily Mail, Claudio Ranieri has already arrived at Watford training ahead of him being unveiled as the new manager.

The 69-year-old is now set to become Watford's 13th manager in history following the sacking of Munoz whose last game was a defeat against Leeds United.

