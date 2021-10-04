Ex-PSG star Edouard Cisse has claimed that Neymar has not performed up to the level as he did as a Barcelona player

The 29-year-old was subbed off during Paris Saint-Germain's first loss of the season to Rennes at the weekend

PSG are still top of the table with 24 points with their closest rivals Lens who are in second position with 18 points

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Edouard Cisse has branded Neymar a spoilt brat after the club's surprise loss to Ligue 1 champions Rennes, Mirror.

The star-studded Parisians slumped to their first defeat of the season likewise Lionel Messi who tasted his first defeat despite playing all 90 minutes in the game.

Mauricio Pochettino made a triple tactical change in the 76th minute with Neymar, Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye all coming off for Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mauro Icardi.

PSG legend Edouard Cisse insists Neymar is being given preferential treatment by Pochettino following loss to Rennes. Photo by John Berry

Source: Getty Images

Messi's arrival is yet to affect the club as expected with Neymar's role in the team still raising questions.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Cisse's stance on Neymar

Cisse believes the Brazilian has got too big for his boots in Paris and was better off at the Nou Camp.

The former France international was quoted by Marca:

"At Barcelona there was a structure," Cisse told Le Parisien, via Marca.

"[Neymar] had a cleaner style of play, although he dribbled more.

"His job was to break the defensive line, make the difference and pass the ball to General Messi. He did it so well that he became his 'alter ego'.

"In Paris, they gave him the keys and they let him do what he wanted. In one moment, he was lost.

"He is a great player, no one can dispute that, but he has become a spoilt brat and he bosses everyone around."

Mbappe finally spills the beans about his transfer to Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain has disclosed that he actually told the club's chiefs that he wanted to leave in July after being seriously linked with move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The France international is currently spending his fourth season at Paris Saint-Germain and he is one of the most reliable players at PSG at the moment.

Before the summer transfer window closed, Real Madrid were said to have made some offers in their efforts to sign Kylian Mbappe which Paris Saint-Germain turned down.

Source: Legit.ng