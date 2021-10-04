The race for the Golden Boot award is already heating up in the Premier League with just seven matches played

Two-time winner of the award Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy are currently topping the charts with six goals

Other players eyeing the crown this term include Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku who moved back to the EPL in the summer

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah and Leicester's Jamie Vardy are currently the joint-top goalscorers in the Premier League.

Mo Salah is currently EPL's leading goalscorer after scoring his sith this season against Man City. Photo by John Powell.

Source: Getty Images

The duo has found the back of the net six times each to top the charts as the hunt for the Golden Boot award gathers pace.

Salah came close to carting home the award last season but was narrowly beaten to it by Tottenham talisman Harry Kane who has been off the mark this season.

Other contenders already in the mix for the award include Man United icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku.

Both players were the top marksmen in the Serie A last season and are still keen to replicate their form after making a switch to the English topflight in the summer.

Fascinatingly, both Lukaku and Ronaldo have scored three goals each in the league so far to be in the mix for the Golden Boot.

Vardy, on the other hand, has set himself apart from his club's struggles to cement his place as one of the league's top finishers.

Despite advancing into his mid-30s, the Englishman has not shown any signs of rust as he continues to lead Leicester's attack.

Salah, meanwhile, is targeting his third Premier League Golden Boot and has already put himself in the frame for the title after just seven rounds of matches.

However, he will remain wary of several other players gunning for the crown including West Ham's Antonio Conte who has five goals, and Man United's Bruno Fernandes who has scored four despite playing as a midfielder.

Interestingly, Man City and Arsenal have no player among the league's top scorers thus far.

Below are EPL's top goalscorers after match week 7:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 6 goals

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) - 6 goals

Michail Antonio (West Ham) - 5 goals

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) - 4 goals

Ismaila Sarr (Watford) - 4 goals

Neal Maupay (Brighton) - 4 goals

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 4 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) - 3 goals

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) - 3 goals

Raphinha (Leeds United) - 3 goals

Demarai Gray (Everton) - 3 goals

Mason Greenwood (Man Utd) - 3 goals

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - 3 goals

Said Benrahma (West Ham) - 3 goals

Andros Townsend (Everton) - 3 goals

Hee-chan Hwang (Wolves) - 3 goals

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - 3 goals

Heung-min Son (Tottenham) - 3 goals

