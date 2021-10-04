Mohamed Salah ripped up the net in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City in an intense Premier League game at Anfield

Manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the Egyptian forward is one of the best players in the world at the moment

Klopp further stated that the world would have branded that strike a ‘world class’, should Lionel Messi of Cristiano Ronaldo score such a beauty

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praises Egyptian international Mohamed Salah following his sensational strike in their 2-2 draw at home with Manchester City, 90min reports.

The entertaining encounter lived up to its pre-match razzmatazz as two Premier League powerhouses showcased the peak of club-football in England.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne were all on the score sheet as both sides were not separated after 90 minutes, sharing the spoils.

Mohamed Salah is one of the best says Klopp. Photo: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City are the reigning Premier League kings, but the Reds are desperate in wrestling back the title which they won two seasons ago.

Despite four goals in the fixture, it was Salah’s wonder striker that got the whole world on their feet that Klopp even compared with those of Messi and Ronaldo.

The manager said via Daily Star:

"Both were pretty good. The biggest chance we didn't use. I have no idea how Rodri blocked the ball.

"For me the ball was in, but it's all fine. If Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo scored that goal then the world says yes because it's world class.

"He (Salah) is one of the best players in the world, that's how it is."

Carragher claims Salah is the best player in the world currently

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has stated that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in the world following his performance against Man City.

City came back from behind twice to earn a draw in a keenly contested game and Carragher believes it is enough to prove Salah is currently the best player in the world.

The 29-year-old has scored six goals in seven Premier League games this season and three in two Champions League appearances.

Source: Legit