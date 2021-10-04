Manchester United over the weekend were forced to a 1-1 draw by Everton in a tough Premier League encounter

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to score and the Portuguese together with four other players are said to be unhappy with Solskjaer

Solskjaer and his wards will be facing Leicester City in their next Premier League game which will be another tough tie

Cristiano Ronaldo and four other Manchester United players are reportedly unhappy with their manager Ole Solskjaer following the Red Devils' inability to beat Everton at Old Trafford.

After beating Villarreal in the Champions League in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner for the Old Trafford landlords, the expectation of Manchester United fans was for their players to beat Everton.

But on Saturday, October 2, Manchester United found it hard to beat Everton and they would have even lost the encounter if not for the VAR system that saved them.

Ronaldo and Pogba in action for Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo did not start the match for Manchester United, but the Portuguese was introduced in the second half and his effort was not enough to give his team the win.

Anthony Martial returned to the starting lineup for Manchester United and the Frenchman scored in the 43rd minute giving the Red Devils the lead.

Andros Townsend broke the hearts of all Manchester United fans when he restored parity for Everton in the 65th minute sending goalkeeper David de Gea the wrong way.

According to the report on Sportbible and Daily Telegraph, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek are the five players not happy with Solskjaer.

The report added that these players are not happy with the patterns Ole Solskjaer wants them to be playing for Manchester United.

Former England Striker Calls For Solskjaer's Sack

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how according to former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserved to be sacked for benching Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by the Toffees at Old Trafford and many have blamed the Norwegian boss for not starting his talisman Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner came in the 57th minute while the score was at 1-0 in favour of the Red Devils.

However, eight minutes later, Andros Towsend benefitted from a brilliant counter-attacking move to cancel out Anthony Martial's first-half strike.

Ronaldo's best chance in the game was a half chance when Jadon Sancho put him through inside the box but his shot flashed across the face of the goal.

