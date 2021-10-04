Zlatan Ibrahimovic has added a Ferrari Sf90 Stradale worth N222m to his already incredible collection of cars

AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic has treated himself to a stunning brand new Ferrari to mark his 40th birthday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had added a Ferrari Sf90 Stradale to his already incredible collection of cars. Photo: Facebook/Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Source: Facebook

The legendary Swedish striker turned 40 on Sunday, October 3, and decided to splash over £400,000 (about N224 million) on a Ferrari Sf90 Stradale to celebrate his special day.

According to SunSport, the new set of wheels is Ferrari's first-ever hybrid electric car and boasts a top speed of up to 211mph.

The former Man United attacker took to social media to share a photo of the luxurious ride, sending himself best wishes on his birthday.

Zlatan is known for treating himself with gifts when turning a year older, having splashed a whooping £1.4million (about N785million) to purchase a rare Ferrari Monza SP2 on his 38th birthday.

When he turned 39 in 2020, he gifted himself a new Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.

All three cars add to Zlatan's impressive car collection which includes a Lamborghini Urus SUV and Ferrari Enzo.

An Audi S8 and Maserati GranTurismo are the other luxurious cars that form part of his swanky garage.

Despite entering the twilight years of his career, the legendary forward remains influential and active on the pitch.

Last season, he notched an impressive 17 goals and bagged three assists in 27 matches for AC Milan across competitions.

Ibrahimovic claims he is as good as Messi and Ronaldo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stated that he is as good as multiple Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent interview with France Football, the striker delivered an outrageous response when asked if he regrets not winning the coveted Ballon d'Or.

Ibrahimovic’s response was as arrogant and as brash as you would have imagined.

The AC Milan striker said, as quoted by Football ItaliaFootball Italia:

"If anything it's the Ballon d'Or that is missing me.”

