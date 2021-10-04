Kelechi Iheanacho was stunned as famous Nigerian comedian Igwe 2Pac mesmerised the footballer who was celebrating his birthday

A few hours after scoring in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, Iheanacho walked into the stadium lobby to sight the entertainer

Doing what he is famous for, Igwe 2Pac cracked the player up as they exchanged pleasantries and brotherly affection

Nigerian entertainer Charles Okocha, famously known as Igwe 2pac, was spotted inside a lobby at the King Power stadium as he celebrated Kelechi Iheanacho.

The comedian who has carved a niche for himself using phonetic sounds and 'American slangs' in every conversation wowed the Leicester City striker who turned 25 on October 3.

Iheanacho was on the score sheet on his birthday helping the Foxes to a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in a Premier League away match, Guardian reports.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrated by Igwe 2Pac. Photo: charles_okocha

The Nigerian footballer is expected to join other teammates in the Super Eagles camp as international duty calls.

Nigeria is billed to take on Central African Republic in a World Cup qualifying double header and Iheanacho who is in spectacular form at the moment is expected to start in the attack alongside Victor Osimhen.

After Leicester’s game vs Crystal Palace ended, Igwe 2Pac was spotted in a lobby as he cracked up the birthday boy.

The comedian said, as heard in a clip posted on Instagram:

“Heyyy Kay Kay, sup bro? What’s going on Star Boy?”

Kelechi Promise Iheanacho was born on October 3, 1996 in Owerri, the Imo state capital and as a youth, he represented Taye Academy in Owerri.

His performances for Nigeria in the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup led to interest from clubs in Europe as he joined Manchester City Academy before he went on to break into the club’s first team.

He then moved to Leicester City in 2017 on a five-year contract for a reported £25 million fee.

Obi Cubana spotted at Kelechi Iheanacho’s birthday bash

Still in celebration mood, Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana pulled up for Kelechi Iheanacho’s birthday bash in London as the Leicester City striker celebrates his 25th birthday in grand style.

Obi Cubana and other group of friends as well as business associates pulled up at the venue in posh cars including Rolls Royce and Ferrari.

They were a delight to watch as they sang the famous ‘Stevie Wonder’s ‘Happy Birthday' song to the delight Iheanacho who was clad in a traditional Igbo attire famously called the Isiagu aka Chieftaincy.

Kelechi Iheanacho scores in EFL Cup tie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kelechi Iheanacho continued his form in Cup games for Leicester City as they defeated Millwall by 2-0 in their third-round fixture.

The Foxes went through to the round of 16 with goals from Ademola Lookman and Iheanacho as he helped them advance into the next stage.

Brendan Rodgers handed Lookman and Iheanacho their first start of the season and both strikers did not disappoint their manager.

