Jamie Carragher has insisted that there are no doubts about calling Liverpool star Mohamed Salah the best player in the world

The 29-year-old has been in superb form for the Reds this season and proved his worth in their Premier League clash against Man City

The Egyptian has scored eight goals in all competition from Jurgen Klopp's side this season as they remain unbeaten

Jamie Carragher has stated that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in the world following his performance against Man City, Daily Mail.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by the Citizens but Salah produced one of his best performances this season against their Premier League rivals.

The Egypt international provided the assist for Sadio Mane to open the scoring before the hour mark before netting a superb second.

Jamie Carragher has insisted that Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world following his performance against Man City. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC

Salah came alive in the second half and was a thorn in the flesh for City defenders, showing flashes of brilliance.

Carragher's eulogies on Salah

City came back from behind twice to earn a draw in a keenly contested game and Carragher believes it is enough to prove Salah is currently the best player in the world.

The Reds legend told Sky Sports:

"I don’t think there’s anyone better in the world at this moment or in European football, I really don't.

"I’ve seen the Champions League, his record over the last few weeks has been outstanding.

"You can never question him too much for what he’s done at Liverpool. But right now is about as sharp as I’ve ever seen him."

The 29-year-old has scored six goals in seven Premier League games this season and three in two Champions League appearances.

Jurgen Klopp's remain the only unbeaten in the English top-flight division but fall a point behind Chelsea on the table.

Another Liverpool legend claims Salah is the best in the world

