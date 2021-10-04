Victor Osimhen and some of his Napoli teammates were subjected to racist attacks after they defeated Fiorentina in the Serie A

Napoli stunned the hosts 2-1 on Sunday night to maintain their 100 percent record in the Italian topflight this season with seven wins from seven matches

Osimhen has released a strong-worded message over racism as the Super Eagles striker branded the act as ‘disgusting’

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has branded racism as ‘disgusting’ after the Nigerian star and a few other Napoli players suffered racist abuse from fans.

Napoli maintained their 100 percent record in the Serie A having defeated Fiorentina right in their backyard 2-1 on Sunday night.

Lucas Martinez gave hosts the lead in the 28th minute, before Hirving Lozano equalized for Napoli 11 minutes later.

Victor Osimhen disappointed in Fiorentina fans. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

And five minutes into the second half, Amir Kadri Rrahmani put Napoli ahead helping the Partenopei earn a 2-1 victory at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The loss by Fiorentina stunned the home fans as they resorted to chants, calling Napoli players all sort of names.

Football-Italia are reporting that during the post-match interviews, the insults were heard aimed at Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Horrified by the incident, Fiorentina director-general Joe Barone went to personally apologise to Koulibaly and his teammates.

Osimhen released a statement via social media, which was shared by the official Napoli account. The Nigerian international wrote:

“Speak to your kids, your parents, make them understand how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the color of their skin.

“NOTORACISM.”

Osimhen feared racism before signing for Napoli

Today.ng reported that Osimhen earlier feared racism before his staggering €80 million ($94.6 million) transfer to the Italian club.

The striker told journalists:

“There was a bit of scepticism on my part, because the issue of racism is a problem that exists everywhere.

“Then I visited the city of Naples, saw the environment with my own eyes and realised that I am in a wonderful city.

“(Racism) is a worldwide issue. I’m sure I have chosen well and the Neapolitans will make me feel at home with their love.”

Racism has been a recurring problem in Italian stadiums, including monkey noises directed at black players.

Chelsea star vows not to knee before kick-offs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Marcos Alonso has explained that he believes the anti-racism protest widely seen before kick-offs at matches has now lost its impact.

The Chelsea defender who has featured in all seven games for the Blues this season is choosing to make his own gesture to fight racial discrimination.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James and N'Golo Kante have come under racist attacks in recent times.

Source: Legit