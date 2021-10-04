Obi Cubana led a couple of friends and business associates to celebrate the 25th birthday of Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho

The Nigerian celebrity is currently in London as he was earlier spotted at the Stamford Bridge cheering Chelsea to defeat Southampton which the Blues won 3-1

The socialite and others pulled up for Iheanacho’s bash in Ferrari, Rolls Royce as exotic drinks and meals were spotted

Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana pulled up for Kelechi Iheanacho’s birthday bash in London as the Leicester City striker celebrates his 25th birthday in grand style.

Hours after Iheanacho scored in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in London, the Super Eagles forward was specially celebrated with Obi Cubana and friends.

Obi Cubana and other group of friends as well as business associates pulled up at the venue in posh cars including Rolls Royce and Ferrari.

Obi Cubana and friends storm Kelechi Iheanachp's birthday bash. Photo: obi_cubana (story)

They were a delight to watch as they sang the famous ‘Stevie Wonder’s ‘Happy Birthday' song to the delight Iheanacho who was clad in a traditional Igbo attire famously called the Isiagu aka Chieftaincy.

Manly.com reports that the Isiagu is a soft shirt with pattern on it – most times gold or red patterns. It is usually paired with plain trousers along with the traditional red cap.

It was a sight to behold as they sang and jollied all night, with Obi Cubana meeting the player as he declared ‘birthday boy’.

Sumptuous meals, assorted and exotic drinks filled the table as those present for the bash had a lavish night.

Meanwhile, Obi Cubana has continued to support family members, friends and business associates across the world as he was earlier sighted at the Stamford Bridge.

Obi Cubana spotted at Stamford Bridge

He was at the famous stadium to cheer Chelsea to victory in the Blues 3-1 home win over Southampton in the Premier League.

The Nigerian celebrity has been a regular face with footballers as he was earlier seen with former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham during one of his recent trips to London.

Abraham who left Premier League club Chelsea to join Jose Mourinho at Italian side Roma has his roots traced back to Nigeria.

But on his visit to London this time around, Obi Cubana was spotted in a photo with Callum Hudson-Odoi who was not in Chelsea's team list for the game against the Saints.

Iheanacho scores on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho may have given himself the best birthday gift ever after scoring his first Premier league goal of the season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Nigeria international dispossessed Joachim Andersen of the ball before powering a low shot from close range into the left bottom corner of the post.

After grabbing the ball, the celebrant drove forward a little bit and then put the ball beyond the reach of the goalkeeper as they went one goal up just one minute after the hour mark. The match ended 2-2.

