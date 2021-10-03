The Big Brother Naija show has come to an end with Whitemoney emerging as winner, leaving a very wide margin between him and other finalists

Liquorose who also has a lot of fans came in as first runner up with a 24% votes margin between her and Whitemoney

The votes margin has sparked reactions on social media with Nigerians talking about how the dancer never stood a chance against Whitemoney

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye show ended on October 3 and for some people, their predictions came through.

Whitemoney won to the joy of fans and his numerous supporters took to social media to celebrate and as expected, the voting percentages emerged.

Whitemoney emerges BBNaija season six winner Photo credit: @whitemoney_/@liquorose

Source: Instagram

Just like Laycon, Whitemoney raked in most of the votes as he totalled 47% out of hundred with Liquorose who was the last woman standing finishing with 22.99 votes.

Liquorose's love interest, Emmanuel left the show first, followed by Cross and then the season's wild card and general, Pere.

See the post below:

Reactions

30bgnurse:

"See LONG DISTANCE RELATIONSHIP."

therealmoronke:

"What? Wow."

iyke_official89:

"The difference is clear."

kelv.mux:

"what were we even worried about. Over half the votes of Liquorose, Mazi for African President."

georghino_02:

"See gap sha omo. Na only 3% remain to beat laycon record."

black_shuga22:

"Liquorose fans upon all their noise. See gap na e choke."

autotronics_01:

"This one shock me oh. Whitemoney took almost half of all the votes."

Whitemoney warns Emmnanuel about Angel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye stars, Emmanuel and Angel, started getting along just as the show got to its last leg.

The duo appear to have feelings for each other despite Emmanuel’s relationship with Liquorose on the reality show.

Angel asked Emmanuel she should kiss his lips, an offer he turned down. She also asked if he meant something he had told her earlier and he denied it, saying he lied. According to him, she should ignore it but she said she couldn’t.

Just as they were rounding up their talk, Whitemoney ran in and dragged Emmanuel away from Angel. He warned the young man to run away from her.

Source: Legit