Liverpool and Man City settled for a 2-2 draw when they clashed at Anfiield for their Premier League encounter

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were the scorers for the home team but two quick goals from Phil Foden and De Bruyne ensured the game ended in a stalemate

The Reds are however unbeaten in the English topflight after seven rounds of EPL games so far this campaign

Kevin De Bruyne's late minute strike was all Manchester City needed to avoid defeat to Liverpool in a four-goal thriller at Anfield on Sunday, October 3.

The crunch encounter saw all the goals scored in the second half of the meeting after both teams failed to find the back of the net in the opening half.

It was Sadio Mane who broke the deadlock for the home team from close range just one minute before the hour mark.

The Senegalese ran into space to connect with Mohamed Salah's precise and timely pass after dribbling three City defenders in the build up to the goal.

Mane picked the ball from the right side of the 18-yard box and sent it straight to the left bottom corner.

Phil Foden restored parity for the visitors barely 10 minutes later with a close range effort after receiving a delivery from Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian made a stunning move towards the edge of the 18-yard box before sending the ball to the Englishman who wasted no time before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Mo Salah's beautiful effort handed the Reds the lead for the second time in the 76th minute after mesmerising about five Man City stars before putting the ball into the back of the net.

But the lead only lasted five minutes after De Bruyne's long range strike meant both teams will share spoils after the normal regulation period.

What EPL table looks like after Liverpool vs Man City game

After the game, Liverpool sit second on the EPL table while the defending champions currently occupy the third position after matchday seven as reported by ESPN.

