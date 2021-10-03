Man United drew their second Premier League game this season after playing a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford

Danny Blind has now blamed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for their recent struggles saying the club is not playing in its familiar pattern

The 36-year-old who recently rejoined the Red Devils was on the pitch all through the game but failed to help them claim maximum points

Dutch football legend Danny Blind believes Cristiano Ronaldo is responsible for the recent Manchester United woes across competitions.

Despite hitting the ground running when he made his second debut last month, the 60-year-old former defender claims the Portuguese doesn't allow the Red Devils to play in their familiar patter.

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are currently fourth in the table with 14 points after seven rounds of matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo left disappointed after failing to help Man United claim maximum points against Everton. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Their latest result was the 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford earlier this weekend after Andros Townsend cancelled out Anthony Martial's first half goal.

What Danny Blind said about Ronaldo

The former Netherlands boss says the 36-year-old only thinks about scoring goals while leaving his colleagues to worry about getting the ball. SunSport quoting Sportnieuws report that:

“Ronaldo doesn’t really need to play an active role. Like: ‘take your time’. You also see the other players looking at you like, ‘how are we going to solve it then?’

“Normally, the striker runs from one central defender to the other. This caused a lot of miscommunication. Now, they are not playing in their familiar pattern.

Ronaldo could do nothing but watch his team lose to Young Boys and Aston Villa in both the Champions League and the Premier League.

How Ronaldo outshined teammates to win prestigious award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Manchester United Player of the Month for September after scoring five goals in six games across competitions.

The 36-year-old Portuguese staged a sensational return to Old Trafford about 12 years after initially leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009.

He marked his dramatic comeback with a stunning brace against Newcastle United on his debut on September 11.

