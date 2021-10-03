Nigerian star Kelechi Iheanacho opened his Premier League goal account against Crystal Palace on his 25th birthday

The forward made a solo run into the home team's danger zone and then sent the ball into the bottom left corner of the post

Iheanacho has now scored two goals and two assists in nine appearances across competitions this season

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho may have given himself the best birthday gift ever after scoring his first Premier league goal of the season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Nigeria international dispossessed Joachim Andersen of the ball before powering a low shot from close range into the left bottom corner of the post.

After grabbing the ball, the celebrant drove forward a little bit and then put the ball beyond the reach of the goalkeeper as they went one goal up just one minute after the hour mark.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrating his goal against Crystal Palace as he clocks 25 on the same day. Photo by John Walton/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

The goal gave the Foxes the lead at Selhurst Park in the 31st minute and six minutes later, Jamie Vardy doubled the visitors' tally.

Youri Tielemans started the build up before sending the ball to Harvey Barnes who then provided the assist for Vardy's goal in the game.

Heartbreaking result for Leicester City at Selhurst Park

However, the excitement was cut short when second half substitutes Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp salvaged a point for The Eagles in the 53rd and 71st minutes.

Iheanacho's tally has now been taken to three goals and two assists after nine appearances across competitions so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers men are languishing on the 13th position on the table after winning two and drawing two in their first seven games this term.

Kelechi Iheanacho with a superb goal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kelechi Iheanacho has continued his form in Cup games for Leicester City as they defeated Millwall by 2-0 in their third-round fixture.

The Foxes went through to the round of 16 with goals from Ademola Lookman and Iheanacho as he helped them advance into the next stage.

Brendan Rodgers handed Lookman and Iheanacho their first start of the season and both strikers did not disappoint their manager.

Source: Legit