Luis Suarez amde a phone call gesture when he found the back of the net against his former club Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano

It is understood that the Urguayan's celebration was directed at Barca boss Ronald Koeman who sat at the state box due to suspension

Atletico Madrid recorded a 2-0 win over their La Liga rivals with Thomas Lemar and Suarez are among the scorers

Luis Suarez finally had his pound of flesh when he scored against Barcelona in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win against his former club, Sport Bible.

Suarez's celebration suggested

The Uruguyan striker made a phone call gesture towards the stands where Ronald Koeman was sitting when he scored Atletico's second goal.

Luis Suarez celebrated his goal against Barcelona making a phone call gesture towards Ronald Koeman in the stands. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The 34-year-old was sent packing from Barca last season by Koeman who had a one-minute conversation about his departure, Spanish news outlet SPORT revealed.

The report also added that the former Liverpool striker did not ask for an explanation during the phone call neither did the Dutch gaffer cared to explain.

Suarez also believed some members of Barcelona's heirachy were involved in his exit from the Camp Nou which happened to be a blessing in disguise.

The ex-Ajax forward then joined Atletico weeks later and helped Diego Simeone's men win La Liga on the final day of last season.

Suarez made his goal look easy as he had time and space to control the ball before putting beyond it beyond Marc Andre Ter Stegen in goal

The win took the Rojiblancos level on points with Real Madrid at the top of the table as Barcelona are ninth with just three wins from seven matches all season.

Suarez advises Xavi not to take Barcelona managerial job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Barcelona and Spanish football legend Xavi has been warned by Luis Suarez not to return to the Camp Nou as manager as his former teammate wants him to concentrate on his present job.

Things have not been rosy for Barcelona this season in all competitions and there have been reports that the club's chiefs might fire manager Ronald Koeman.

In the two matches that Barcelona have played so far this season in the Champions League, they have lost with fans believing that the club are now facing the consequences of Messi's exit.

Although Barcelona have not made any decision on Xavi, but there are strong indications that they are interested in having him back this time around as gaffer.

