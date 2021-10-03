Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he needed to rest Cristiano Ronaldo and four others to fresh things up

The Red Devils were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Everton as United have failed to win in their last two Premier League matches

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was left disappointed as he stormed into the dressing after the final whistle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Man United's draw against Everton, claiming he needed to freshen things up after their Champions League game with Villarreal in midweek, Euro Sport.

The Norwegian manager dropped five players that starred in the 2-1 win against Villarreal at Old Trafford including Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho.

The likes of Edison Cavani, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Fred were brought into the starting XI.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that he rested Ronaldo after their tough Champions League game against Villarreal. Photo by Mathew Peters

Source: Getty Images

The Red Devils grabbed the lead from Martial but conceded in the second half through a brilliant team play from Everton as Andros Townsend equalized.

Ronaldo only got close once in the game as his shot flashed across the face of goal which did not trouble Jordan Pickford.

United missed the opportunity of going top of the table after dropping points in two straight matches on the domestic scene.

What Solskjaer said

Solskjaer explained why he had to rest his star man Ronaldo for the fixture against the Toffees in a post-match interview.

Solskjaer was quoted by The Sun:

"Well Wednesday was a big effort, big emotional and physical output so needed to freshen it up.

"Start of this game is very important, got big players coming on too,

"We believe it’s a team that can take charge of the game."

Ronaldo want Solskjaer to change his tactics to make him score more goals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change his tactics in order to help him perform better after a promising start to his return to Man United, Sport Bible.

The Portuguese superstar has scored his fifth goal in all competitions including the dramatic winner against Villarreal in the Champions League.

However, according to reports from ESPN the five-time Ballon d'Or is not satisfied with Solskjaer's tactics which he believes can be improved upon.

The 36-year-old wants the ball to move quicker in attacking areas instead of the gradual build-up from defence into the midfield.

Source: Legit