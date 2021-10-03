Cristiano Ronaldo was surprisingly dropped to the bench during Man United's meeting with Everton

The Portuguese was only introduced in the second half of the clash but could not help his side secure the three points

Ronaldo failed to spare a minute on the pitch after the full-time whistle as he opted for an early shower

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner cut a dejected face and could be seen shaking his head as he headed straight down the tunnel

Man United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was in no mood to stay on the pitch after his side's disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford as he walked straight down the tunnel.

Cristiano Ronaldo was surprisingly dropped to the bench during Man United's meeting with Everton. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo was left on the bench during the Saturday, October 2 encounter, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surprisingly dropping him from the starting lineup.

The Portuguese was expected to lead the attack against the Toffees after scoring a last-gasp winner for the Red Devils against Villarreal in the Champions League earlier in the week, but Ole thought he needed rest to freshen up.

Anthony Martial was instead started up front, with the Frenchman repaying the faith in him by scoring United's opener and his first of the season in the first half of the clash.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, Andros Townsend stunned the homes side with an equalizer in the second half as the tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ronaldo was introduced in the 57th minute of the EPL meeting in place of Edison Cavani but was unable to help his side from bagging all three points.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was clearly not impressed with the result as he stormed off down the tunnel as soon as the full-time whistle blew.

Footages from the incident showed him cut a dejected face as he shook his head while walking off.

Reacting to Ronaldo's action, Rio Ferdinand who was appearing as a pundit defended the Portuguese and justified his behaviour.

"I understand frustrations and it comes out sometimes like that, [Paul] Pogba was straight down the tunnel after him, both probably disappointed," Metro UK quoted Rio saying.

Everton ace names Ronaldo GOAT

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Everton ace Andros Townsend has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest of all time despite the Portuguese not scoring in Man United's 1-1 draw against the Toffees.

For Townsend, Ronaldo is without a doubt the football GOAT, with the Everton winger describing the Man United star as his idol.

The Englishman paid tribute to Ronaldo at Old Trafford by copying the Portuguese's celebration after he scored his side's equaliser.

Source: Legit