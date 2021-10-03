Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz are not fully fit at the moment

Both players were benched in their 3-1 triumph over Southampton at Stamford Bridge earlier this week

The former PSG handler opted for Ross Barkley and Loftus-Cheek in his starting line-up for the encounter

While Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Chalobah were responsible for the three goals as the Blues ran off with maximum points

German boss handler Thomas Tuchel has laid into the recent poor run of form of two of his Chelsea squad players.

The duo of Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz has been struggling for form in recent days, with Tuchel admitting the two are "not in their very best shape."

Tuchel made the admission after his side's 3-1 thrilling win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 2.

Thomas Tuchel refused to fault Hakim Ziyech and Kai Harvertz over their torrid form. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS.

Source: Getty Images

Youngster Trevor Chalobah fired the Blues into an early lead before James Ward-Prowse restoring parity for the Saints from the spot.

Unfortunately for Ward-Prowse, he was sent off shortly after his leveller, with Southampton's numerical deficiency affording Chelsea the advantage.

Both Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell went on to score a goal apiece to secure a huge victory for the west Londoners.

Despite the victory, Tuchel still took a moment to assess the form of Ziyech and Havertz, with the German conceding the two are struggling.

What Chelsea boss said after Southampton win

Both players were left on the bench during the Southampton meeting, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley starting instead. Tuchel was quoted by Metro UK speaking after Southampton win, saying

"We always try to do our best to bring the players in the best shape but at some point after a lot of chances we have to admit that Kai and Hakim, for example, are not in their very best shape."

Meanwhile, the Stamford Bridge dwellers are back atop of the table with 16 points after seven games so far this campaign.

