Obi Cubana was spotted in the stands as Chelsea take on Southampton in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge

The Nigerian socialite shared photos of himself visiting a clothing store before he headed for the game

Sharing clips on his Instagram handle as well as ‘story’, Obi Cubana declared that he used to be a supporter of Chelsea

Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana was at the Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s Premier League home game against Southampton, Football.London reports .

The Blues ran riot against the Saints on Saturday following a 3-1 win courtesy goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chillwell as Ward-Prowse got a goal for the visitors.

Southampton were reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute after James later turned villain after being red-carded.

Obi Cubana cheers Chelsea to victory against Southampton. Photo: Chris Lee

Source: Getty Images

Before the encounter, Ob Cubana had shared clips of himself at a famous clothing store in London as he shopped.

The suit looked perfect on the 46-year-old who made way to the Stamford Bridge immediately and cheered the Blues as they claim all three points to go top of the Premier League standings. Obi Cubana wrote:

“Ok, lemme confess! I was a staunch Chelsea fan before before. I think I’m back home.”

Source: Legit Nigeria