Chelsea on Saturday, October 2, defeated visiting Southampton 3-1 in a Premier League game played in London

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the second half and Chelsea used the chance to score two goals

The Stamford Bridge landlords however climbed to first position on the table pending the result of Liverpool's match

Following their defeat against Juventus in the Champions League, Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, October 2, recorded a 3-1 win over Southampton in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues started the Premier League tie impressively looking for the early goal against their visitors and they had to wait until the 9th minute before Trevoh Chalobah gave them the lead.

Romelu Lukaku few minutes later had the chance to score the Blues' second goal, but the Belgian was unable to find the back of the net.

Trevoh Chalobah in joyous mood after scoring for Chelsea in Premier League. Photo by Chris Lee

Source: Getty Images

The first half of the Premier League encounter ended with Chelsea leading 1-0 and their fans were expecting them to score more goals in the second half.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, Southampton restored parity in the 61st minute through James Ward-Prowse who got his goal via a penalty against Chelsea.

Southampton were reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute as James later turned villain after being red-carded.

The visitors tried hard not to concede any goal after being down to 10 men, but Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell stole the show by netting a goal each for Chelsea at the death to win 3-1.

Thomas Tuchel and his wards will be facing Brentford in their next Premier League game.

Chelsea star set to leave Stamford Bridge side

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Antonio Rudiger is open to joining either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in a deal that will see him earn about N300 million (£400,000) per week.

The German defender has probably decided to leave Stamford Bridge following his refusal to pen a new deal with Chelsea less than nine months on his current contract.

The London club has handed the Champions League winner a new offer valued at £5.5m a year, but his agent is asking for £8.5m.

However, with Los Blancos currently facing financial issues, this means that the Bavarians are now favourites to land him for free next year.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann has publicly admitted that he admires the Blues rock-solid centre-back, adding that Rudiger has greatly improved since Thomas Tuchel arrived in January.

Source: Legit