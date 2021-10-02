Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing Central Africa Republic twice this month on 2022 World Cup qualifiers

And ahead of the two games, CAR coach Raoul Savoy has named Victor Osimhen as the danger man in Super Eagles

Victor Osimhen has been getting in goals this season for Napoli in all competitions and has been hailed by fans

Raoul Savoy who is the coach of Central Africa Republic has explained that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will be an hard nut for them to crack in the coming 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria who have won their first two opening games will be facing Central Africa Republic two times this month with the first fixture coming up on the 7th at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Gernot Rohr and his wards started their World Cup qualifiers on a winning note beating Liberia in Lagos before traveling to Cape Verde to record another victory against the hosts.

And as things stand now, Nigeria are topping the Group with six months as Gernot Rohr and his players are hoping to continue getting good result in the qualifiers.

According to the report on GOAL, Raoul Savoy stated clearly that Victor Osimhen is currently doing well in Europe and he will be a threat for his side.

Raoul Savoy's reaction

"I don't like to talk about specific players because you know that football is a game we play with 11 players and substitutes,

"For now I think Osimhen is doing very well in Napoli, he is scoring a lot of goals.

"I like his style of play, powerful and a really good striker. For us, of course, it will be an honour to play against this class of players but for now, I think Osimhen is for me the best at the moment."

Nwankwo Kanu hails Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nwankwo Kanu named Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as the Nigerian player who has the chance to win the best African footballer of the year award.

But the former Arsenal striker stressed that Victor Osimhen would have to continue with his impressive performances for Napoli this season for him to have the chance of winning the crown.

So far this season, Victor Osimhen has been incredible for Napoli in all competitions as he continues to get in the goals for the Italian giants.

Interestingly, Kanu Nwankwo was the last Nigerian player to be named African best when he won the award in 1999 following his superb performances.

