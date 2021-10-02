Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer how to effectively use him

The Red Devils have continued to face criticism from fans over their slow pace upfront after their loss to Young Boys and Aston Villa

United take on Everton on Saturday and reports say Ronaldo already told the manager that the Red Devils must move the ball quickly

Ahead of the Premier League game against Everton, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has advised manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on how best to use him, Soccer Laduma reports.

United have endured frustrating performances in recent times and despite scoring a late winner in their Champions League 2-1 win over Villarreal on Wednesday, Ronaldo has also cut disappointing figures.

The Red Devils have faced heavy criticism following their poor show against Young Boys and Aston Villa having lost both matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo speals with Solskjaer during a game. Photo: David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

Fans have complained about the team’s midfield as the major problem of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but United put up a commanding performance against Villarreal with only Scott McTominay starting alone in the defensive-midfield area.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

McTominay and Fred have been blamed for slowing the pace of the team’s passes as fans continue to call on the manager to sign a specialized holding midfielder.

It is a frustration Ronaldo seems to share, with ESPN reporting via Football365 that the 36-year-old has told his manager that the ball must be moved at a quicker tempo in the opposition half.

Van de Beek not happy to be benched

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek was visibly angry at the fact that he was not selected to come on during his side’s dramatic 2-1 win over Villareal in the Champions League.

Images and footage captured by hawk-eyed fans on Wednesday, September 29 showed the Dutchman toss his gum and mutter some words in frustration when Fred was brought on in the dying stages of the game.

Van de Beek had to be calmed down by goalkeeper Dean Henderson and was on the verge of tears as Solskjaer opted for Fred and Jesse Lingard instead of the 24-year old.

Solskjaer backed by Man Utd board

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly still has the faith of the Man United board despite the club hitting a rough patch in recent days

United have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions in a poor run of form that has left Solskjaer under immense pressure.

United boss has backing from the club's chiefs who remain adamant he is the right man to lead the Old Trafford outfit back to glory days.

Source: Legit.ng News