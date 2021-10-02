Super Eagles of Nigeria will be tackling Central Africa Republic in World Cup qualifying games this month

Gernot Rohr and his wards have already won their first two games in the qualifiers and will be without Alex Iwobi

The Everton forward has now been replaced with Terem Moffi who has already played two games for the Super Eagles

Terem Moffi who is a Nigerian forward currently playing for French side FC Lorient has now been drafted into the Super Eagles for the double header against Central Africa Republic.

This latest development comes following the injury sustained by Everton forward Alex Iwobi who has been ruled out of the encounter after the statement by his boss Rafael Benitez.

Nigeria Football Federation chiefs and Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr however decided to call Terem Moffi for the two encounters later this month.

Terem Moffi replaces injured Alex Iwobi for double header against CAR. Photo by Baptiste Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

It would be recalled that Leicester City midfielder Wlifred Ndidi and Watford’s Oghenekaro Etebo pulled out of the games due to injuries.

Moffi, who made his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in June has made two appearances for the West Africans.

The first leg of the double header between the Super Eagles and Central Africa Republic will be played on October 7 and the return leg will be three days later.

