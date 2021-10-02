Kanu Nwankwo has suggested that Super Eagles goal-poacher Victor Osimhen can win African Player of the Year Award

This is coming less than 48 hours after the Nigerian star scored his seventh goal of the season to become the leading scorer in Europe’s top five leagues

According to Kanu, Nigeria has a lot of talents in top European clubs and the Eagles should qualify and do well at the World Cup

Former Super Eagles playmaker Kanu Nwankwo has tipped Napoli of Italy forward Victor Osimhen to beat Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the African footballer of the year award.

Osimhen is currently in the form of his life having scored seven goals in seven matches in all competitions for the Italian club this season.

Kanu who played in the Super Eagles between 1994 and 2011 scoring 12 goals in 86 matches also expressed optimism that Nigeria will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kanu Nwankwo tips Osimhen for CAF Award. Photo: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

According to the 45-year-old, the Super Eagles technical crew led by Gernot Rohr must work hard to build a strong side as Nigeria has the players that can take the world by storm.

Kanu said via Nigerian outlet Guardian:

“If you asked me whether we have the best squad, I will tell you, yes. Look at where they are all playing… they are doing very well.

“The most important thing is for the coaches to put the right players where they are supposed to be and make sure they push them. They can do more than what they are currently doing.

“Everybody is afraid of Nigeria. Currently, if you mention the first four players in Africa, Nigerian players are there.

“Victor Osimhen has the qualities to challenge Liverpool duo of Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane and other top African players for the African Footballer of the Year award.

“Unlike in the past, before you count the first four African top players, there must be a Nigerian. Now, Osimhen is scoring goals in the Italian league.

“If he keeps on doing it, definitely he will be there. We have other players, who are doing well, but for now, he is the one on top.”

Alex Iwobi out of Super Eagles double-header vs Central African Republic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria suffered another heavy blow ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic as Iwobi is said to be injured.

The former Arsenal man is down with an unspecified injury as confirmed by Everton boss Rafa Benitez.

As a result, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has called up Lorient striker Terem Moffi to replace the 25-year-old midfielder.

